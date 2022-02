HERSHEY, Pa. — It was a golden night for the Cedar Cliff Colts. Both their girls and boys teams capped Thursday night with Mid-Penn League titles. The girls started the night with a meeting with Trinity. They quickly reached a 10-point lead and maintained that throughout the game, even with a few runs by the shamrocks. The colts stay perfect, 24-0 on the season and tied for their most wins in a season winning 52-36.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO