Retail sales rise faster than expected in January

Springfield Business Journal
 1 day ago

Retail spending accelerated last month faster than...

sbj.net

kfgo.com

Walmart forecasts full-year profit above expectations

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday, signaling a steady demand at stores even as supply-chain issues and rampant cost inflation pressure the retail giant’s margins. While Walmart has increased prices on some products, it still undercuts rivals due to its scale and...
BUSINESS
newschain

January retail sales bounce back after Omicron disruption

Shoppers returned to the high street in droves last month as UK retail sales rebounded after the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the easing of related restrictions, new figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales rose by 1.9% in January, meaning they were 3.6%...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commerce Department
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
CBS News

Retail sales surge in January as Omicron fades and Americans step up their spending

Americans picked up the pace of spending in January as the threat of Omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5% according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.
BUSINESS
AFP

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
Financial World

US retail sales race to record as economy shows dubious resilience ahead of rate hike

In what could be viewed as a courtesy to a number of pandemic-driven stimulus before and after the November 2020 US Presidential election with US households wealth hovering to a record in expense a caustic budget deficit what would more likely to require another debt-ceiling for the US Treasury from the Federal Reserve in a near term, US retail sales jumped by the most in more than ten months in January, as purchase of motor vehicles alongside other goods led the tallies.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation

Wholesale prices accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices likely surged again in January as inflation accelerates

Wholesale prices likely accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department is releasing the producer price index on Tuesday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran in January. Economists expect the gauge – which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers – to show that prices surged 0.5% in January from the previous month.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Zillow Soars on Upbeat Outlook and Faster-Than-Expected Selloff of Homes in Portfolio

Zillow said it's winding down its home-flipping business, selling houses "faster than we anticipated at better unit economics than we projected." The company reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat estimates and gave an optimistic projection for the first quarter. The stock has lost three-quarters of its value since reaching a record...
STOCKS
wsau.com

Faster than expected savings increase takeover opportunities, says Euronext

LONDON (Reuters) -Euronext’s integration of Borsa Italiana is reaping savings faster than expected for potential acquisitions, though no “actionable” target has been identified, the pan-European exchange’s CEO Stephane Boujnah said on Thursday. Euronext acquired the Milan exchange last year, the latest in a string of bourse...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Taiwan January export orders seen rising for 23rd straight month

TAIPEI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in January for the 23rd straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products. The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists expects export orders to rise 12.0% from the...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Walmart Reports Solid Q4 Profits On Strong US Consumer Demand

Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly profits Thursday as strong consumer demand during the festive season offset the hit from higher costs. The giant retailer pointed to some $400 million in higher-than-expected supply chain costs at its namesake US division, plus an additional $400 million hit due to employee absences during the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
RETAIL

