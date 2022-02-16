ViacomCBS renames itself

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: XTR, the non-fiction studio behind projects such as Oscar nominated doc Ascension and Apple’s They Call Me Magic, has hired its first Chief Operating Officer.
The company has hired Jonathan Stern in the new position. He comes from Media Advisory Group, the boutique IP rights, branding and consulting firm that he founded.
He will oversee all business operations and optimize XTR for scale, including establishing new business opportunities and supervising legal, sales, and human resources.
Prior to founding Media Advisory Group, Stern was SVP, Strategic Development at Bunim/Murray Productions and has worked for Red Bull Media House...
