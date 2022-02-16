ViacomCBS renames itself

Netflix's weak guidance for 2022 and related stock price tank in January highlight the need for a course correction in its business model. Netflix (NFLX) has morphed into a huge loser since November, falling 50% from $700 a share to $350 in late January. Believe it or not, Netflix's low price in January was about the same as May 2018, wiping out three and a half years of gain! The Big Tech valuation bubble is one reason Netflix was susceptible to a huge price markdown. The other reason, getting more discussion on Wall Street, is mushrooming streaming competition means the company will have a tougher sled going forward. Guidance for subscriber numbers during 2022 was well below expectations in its Q4 earnings release. Lastly, rising inflation/interest rates should translate into much lower acceptable fundamental valuation multiples on the business going forward.

