ViacomCBS renames itself

Springfield Business Journal
 1 day ago

ViacomCBS Inc. announced it's renaming itself to Paramount Global....

sbj.net

Press Democrat

ViacomCBS is renamed Paramount in a nod to its past and streaming future

ViacomCBS has renamed itself Paramount in a nod to the company's historic moviemaking past — and its streaming future. Chairwoman Shari Redstone announced the name change this week during a virtual investor day to share the company's strategy and upcoming programming. The New York-based media conglomerate is placing a...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Ledger-Enquirer

Can ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ Become a Rival to Nextflix and Disney+?

The streaming era is a brave new world, but it’s also a tough one. At some point, all of the major networks came to realize that while live television still had its uses -- last Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast for instance -- the industry was increasingly shifting to a streaming model and it didn’t make sense to allow Netflix to keep using the various media companies’ back catalog of films and television shows to become one of their chief rivals.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Peter Bart: The Deal Gets Real At WarnerMedia As David Zaslav Ponders Its Power Structure

Click here to read the full article. David Zaslav, who is famously gregarious and high-energy, has been oddly quiet lately with an absence of media interviews or social events on his schedule. Even his regular booth at the Polo Lounge has been somnolent. That’s about to change: Zaslav arrived back in Hollywood yesterday and the industry has been forcefully reminded that “the deal” is real. As federal regulators and other random bureaucrats remove their barriers, the long-awaited entity called Warner Bros. Discovery becomes a functioning reality in four short weeks. There are high expectations of imminent moves that will impact the power structures...
BUSINESS
cgmagonline.com

Paramount+ Announced Huge News On ViacomCBS Investor Day

During the ViacomCBS Investor Day, plans to outline the future of Paramount+ were outlined detailing new releases and confirmations of upcoming titles. In a letter during the Investor meeting, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish and Shari Redstone stated “With this in mind, as we’re announcing today at our investor event, ViacomCBS is becoming Paramount Global, or, more simply, Paramount,” effectively rebranding ViacomCBS to Paramount Global during the huge Investor Day. There were also many Paramount+ announcements for media consumers to be excited about, besides the inevitable executive semantics.
BUSINESS
The Drum

ViacomCBS completes Paramount rebrand in streaming shift

ViacomCBS has rebranded as Paramount to finally position the company as a genuine streaming contender. The unwieldy media conglomerate was forged from the union of CBS and Viacom in 2019 and will now be given a more consumer-friendly title as it seeks to win over 100 million subscribers by 2024 – a hefty increase on its previously stated goal of 65-75 million.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The ViacomCBS Put Remains In Place

ViacomCBS plunged after Q4-2021 results. When we last covered ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) (VIACA), we remained firmly bullish on the common shares and critical of the mandatory convertible preferred shares (VIACP). The stock moved up smartly from that point and then hit a wall as VIAC released its Q4-2021 numbers. As we write this, it is down over 18% with analysts falling over themselves to downgrade the stock. What happened?
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For ViacomCBS

Within the last quarter, ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ViacomCBS has an average price target of $38.8 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $32.00.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ViacomCBS: The Paramount Global Shift From Value To Growth

The market didn't like VIAC's Q4 2021 Earnings Report and it also received a critical analyst downgrade, punishing VIAC's stock price. Well, the market made a very clear statement about what it thought of the ViacomCBS Q4 results, soon to be Paramount Global (VIAC). The price collapsed. In fact, it...
MARKETS
/Film

ViacomCBS Officially Changes Its Name To Paramount

The last five years have seen a swarm of mergers, acquisitions, and buyouts, making it difficult to keep up with who owns what property and which streaming service provides what content. Well, the folks at ViacomCBS are attempting to make things a little easier, and rebranding the corporation's name to "Paramount." A memo from Bob Bakish and Shari Redstone went out today to announce the change to staff before the company's investor event presentations:
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates on streaming strength

(Reuters) – ViacomCBS Inc surpassed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as more people subscribed to its streaming platforms and the media giant posted strong advertising sales. The company’s flagship Paramount+ streaming service added 1 million subscribers in just a week in November following the release of family film “Clifford...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Week

ViacomCBS is about to have a new (but familiar) name

ViacomCBS will be changing its name to Paramount Global come Feb. 16, Chair Shari Redstone and President-CEO Bob Bakish announced Tuesday in a memo to staffers, per Variety. "An iconic global company deserves an iconic global name," Redstone and Bakish wrote in their memo. "As Paramount, our name will reflect who we are, what we aspire to be, and all that we stand for."
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Brightcove taps new CEO from ViacomCBS

Boston-based Brightcove Inc. has found its next leader. The video tech company (Nasdaq: BCOV), which has 185 Boston-based employees, said on Wednesday it has named Marc DeBevoise as CEO and board director, effective March 28. DeBevoise succeeds Jeff Ray, who in October informed the board that he planned to retire...
BOSTON, MA
Seeking Alpha

Netflix Desperately Needs To Acquire ViacomCBS

Netflix's weak guidance for 2022 and related stock price tank in January highlight the need for a course correction in its business model. Netflix (NFLX) has morphed into a huge loser since November, falling 50% from $700 a share to $350 in late January. Believe it or not, Netflix's low price in January was about the same as May 2018, wiping out three and a half years of gain! The Big Tech valuation bubble is one reason Netflix was susceptible to a huge price markdown. The other reason, getting more discussion on Wall Street, is mushrooming streaming competition means the company will have a tougher sled going forward. Guidance for subscriber numbers during 2022 was well below expectations in its Q4 earnings release. Lastly, rising inflation/interest rates should translate into much lower acceptable fundamental valuation multiples on the business going forward.
BUSINESS
Decider.com

ViacomCBS Needs To Start Streaming Showtime Originals on Paramount+

I’ll come right out with it: ViacomCBS is too small, too far behind its competitors, has too many streaming nameplates, and is running out of time to sort itself out. “There will be a small universe of truly global platforms that can spend $10-plus billion a year on content and do so profitably,” Kevin Mayer, the Candle Media co-CEO and former Disney streaming chief, said recently on Bloomberg Technology. “I think that is four or five services at the most.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Non-Fiction Studio XTR Hires Jonathan Stern As First COO

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: XTR, the non-fiction studio behind projects such as Oscar nominated doc Ascension and Apple’s They Call Me Magic, has hired its first Chief Operating Officer. The company has hired Jonathan Stern in the new position. He comes from Media Advisory Group, the boutique IP rights, branding and consulting firm that he founded. He will oversee all business operations and optimize XTR for scale, including establishing new business opportunities and supervising legal, sales, and human resources. Prior to founding Media Advisory Group, Stern was SVP, Strategic Development at Bunim/Murray Productions and has worked for Red Bull Media House...
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

ViacomCBS Rebrand Brings in Scathing Bear Note

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) are tumbling this morning, after the company announced during its investor day presentation that it will soon undergo a major rebranding as it makes a shift toward becoming a streaming-focused company called Paramount Global. Separately, the firm reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts' estimates, though its revenue topped expectations. VIAC was last seen down 15.3% at $30.49, set to open at its lowest level in nearly a month.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change...
STOCKS

