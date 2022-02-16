ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Premier Packaging expanding to new facility, adding jobs

By Andrea Deckert
Rochester Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier Packaging Corp. is getting ready to move into its new facility in...

rbj.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

New $40 million facility would bring more jobs to West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that Omnis Building Technologies will build a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility in Bluefield. The facility is expected to bring 150-300 jobs in the process. “I would like to be the first to thank Omnis and welcome them to our great state with open arms. I am beyond […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Richmond.com

Maker of paper towels and tissues expanding operations in Henrico, adding 69 jobs

A manufacturer of paper towels and tissues is expanding its operations in Henrico County and adding 69 new jobs. American Paper Converting, a maker of bathroom tissue, facial tissue and paper towel products sold mostly to janitorial and food service distributors, said Tuesday it is spending $17 million to expand its East Coast operations through a relocation to a newly built factory in Henrico.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
ReporterHerald.com

Colorado Premium Foods to add new Greeley facility, add 300 jobs

GREELEY — East Greeley could be home to a new food facility soon. Colorado Premium Foods has made a deal for $8 million for 2400 W. 29th St. in Greeley. Pre-application documents for the site include plans for a new food processing facility. The 171,725-square-foot site formerly hosted Greeley...
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrietta, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Packaging Corp
Reuters

Singapore Finance Minister announces $372 million jobs support package

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced a S$500 million ($372 million) package to support jobs and businesses as part of his budget proposals on Friday. Singapore’s government has committed close to S$100 million over the past two years to cushion its people, businesses and the economy...
ECONOMY
Source of the Spring

County Council Approves Streamlined Process for New, Expanding County Biohealth Facilities

The County Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a zoning text amendment that would streamline the approval process for biohealth facilities in the county. The Zoning Text Amendment 21-09, Office and Professional – Biohealth Priority Campus would “create a new definition for Biohealth Priority Campus that includes Life Sciences, Research and Development, or Medical/Scientific Manufacturing and Production,” according to the council staff report.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy