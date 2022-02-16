Premier Packaging expanding to new facility, adding jobs

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that Omnis Building Technologies will build a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility in Bluefield. The facility is expected to bring 150-300 jobs in the process. “I would like to be the first to thank Omnis and welcome them to our great state with open arms. I am beyond […]
Peloton has announced plans to shut down some of its facilities and lay off thousands of employees, including some workers in the region. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the exercise equipment company announced plans to restructure and let go of a total of 2,800 employees globally. CEO John Foley also announced plans to step down.
A manufacturer of paper towels and tissues is expanding its operations in Henrico County and adding 69 new jobs. American Paper Converting, a maker of bathroom tissue, facial tissue and paper towel products sold mostly to janitorial and food service distributors, said Tuesday it is spending $17 million to expand its East Coast operations through a relocation to a newly built factory in Henrico.
GREELEY — East Greeley could be home to a new food facility soon. Colorado Premium Foods has made a deal for $8 million for 2400 W. 29th St. in Greeley. Pre-application documents for the site include plans for a new food processing facility. The 171,725-square-foot site formerly hosted Greeley...
St. David’s North Austin Medical Center is undergoing a series of renovations and expansions to meet the growing need for health services in Central Texas, said David Huffstutler, president and CEO of St. David’s HealthCare, in an email. Among the changes at St. David's HealthCare's North Austin site...
Apple may be the world’s largest company with a market cap of almost $3 trillion, but its retail workers seem to hardly benefit from all that success, according to the latest reports. As a result, employees at several Apple Stores across the US are secretly working to unionize based on issues surrounding their take-home pay.
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced a S$500 million ($372 million) package to support jobs and businesses as part of his budget proposals on Friday. Singapore’s government has committed close to S$100 million over the past two years to cushion its people, businesses and the economy...
The County Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a zoning text amendment that would streamline the approval process for biohealth facilities in the county. The Zoning Text Amendment 21-09, Office and Professional – Biohealth Priority Campus would “create a new definition for Biohealth Priority Campus that includes Life Sciences, Research and Development, or Medical/Scientific Manufacturing and Production,” according to the council staff report.
Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
