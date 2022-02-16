ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney appoints exec to oversee metaverse strategy

Springfield Business Journal
 1 day ago

Disney appointed executive Mike White to lead its metaverse...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

TMB Names New CRO, Appoints 7 Other C-Suite Execs

TMB, the parent company of Reader’s Digest and other magazine-media brands, this week named Rose Ferraro chief revenue officer. Ferraro had been head of West Coast sales for the food-and-travel video network Tastemade. Ferraro’s appointment on Monday was the latest in a string of additions to the C-suite at...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Here is JPMorgan's 'Metaverse Strategy' Advice for Businesses

US-based banking giant JPMorgan finds that the metaverse will bring the need for new services and business models tailor-made for that digital era. It argues that this does not mean businesses should abstain from exploring the metaverse – and for companies interested in going down this path, JPMorgan has some advice.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Disney hires Mike White to lean into metaverse efforts

Disney has hired tech executive Mike White to fill a new role coordinating the company's metaverse efforts, according to a memo that CEO Bob Chapek sent to employees. White has worked at Disney for around 11 years according to his LinkedIn, and will be responsible for connecting the company's "physical and digital worlds," Chapek wrote in the memo, obtained by Variety. Previously, he's held the title of SVP of consumer experiences and will now be the SVP of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
fox35orlando.com

Report: Disney to create its own metaverse

ORLANDO, Fla. - Steps are reportedly being taken at Disney to create its own metaverse. Reports say the company has tapped Mike White to lead the endeavor. White has been with the company since 2011. Disney says the goal of its metaverse is to combine elements of the physical and...
BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

ViacomCBS renames itself

ViacomCBS Inc. announced it's renaming itself to Paramount Global. The company will do business as Paramount, underscoring the company’s emphasis on its Paramount+ streaming service. ViacomCBS Chair Shari Redstone said the name change reflects the company’s "promise to be the best."
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

UserWay Appoints Adam Ikar as Chief Strategy Officer

UserWay, the leading web accessibility company, announced the appointment of Adam Ikar as Chief Strategy Officer. This role will provide strategic leadership across the organization to help UserWay realize its mission of making the internet accessible for everyone. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Christy Marble, Chief Marketing Officer at...
BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

BKD enters major merger deal

Springfield-based BKD LLP is merging with another large accounting firm to create a combined entity with $1.4 billion in annual revenue. The combination of BKD and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, dba DHG, would create a Top 10 accounting firm in the United States, according to a joint news release from the companies. The combined firm will operate under a new name to be announced at a later date.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse
The Hollywood Reporter

Mobile Games Developer Scopely Appoints Former Disney Exec to Board of Directors

Mobile games developer Scopely has appointed former Disney exec Salaam Coleman Smith to its board of directors, the company’s co-CEOs Walter Driver and Javier Ferreira said Thursday. “With deep entertainment and leadership experience across multiple Fortune 500 media companies, Salaam’s expertise, commitment to innovation, and ability to navigate a continuously evolving digital landscape will be extremely valuable to Scopely as we continue to expand our business,” the company’s statement read. “She shares our vision to inspire play, every day, and we will significantly benefit from her bold consumer insights and ability to balance creative vision with strong business acumen.”More from The...
BUSINESS
foodmanufacturing.com

Idahoan Foods Appoints Former Conagara, Campbell Exec as CEO

IDAHO FALLS, ID — Idahoan Foods, LLC. announced Feb. 11 that its Board of Directors has appointed Dale Clemiss as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 7. During his 30-year career, Clemiss shaped iconic brands and consumer-favorite foods, including Campbell’s Chunky soup, Swanson broth, Prego sauce, Birds Eye, and Marie Callender’s frozen meals.
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Warns Fans Another Price Hike is Coming

During the last earnings call for the Walt Disney Company hosted by CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy, we learned a lot of information, most of which showed that the company was in excellent standings financially. We were able to see the earnings results for Q1 of the fiscal 2022 year, and as we had reported, when it comes to their theme parks, as revenues for the quarter increased to $7.2 billion compared to $3.6 billion in the prior-year quarter, which was due to a number of increases across the Disney Parks.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
CharlotteObserver.com

Disney Is Hiring for the Metaverse, but Doesn’t Say What It Might Look Like

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is looking for someone to aid the entertainment and media giant's efforts in the non-fungible token, or NFT space, as the company looks to make some kind of move into the metaverse. The notice for manager of business development posted on the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Meta Exec Talks Up Profit Perks of Metaverse

Complete with holographic avatars fencing and shooting hoops, the VP of Meta’s Metaverse unit Vishal Shah closed out the first day of speakers at an advertising conference with a speech about the perks and profits of the metaverse, according to reports. Shah spoke at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s leadership...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Banijay Asia appoints Rajesh Chadha as exec VP, business head of scripted

French producer-distributor Banijay has appointed Rajesh Chadha as exec VP and business head of scripted content at its Asian arm. Chadha, who is based in India, will be responsible for developing Banijay Asia’s scripted slate. Scripted projects on its existing slate include family film Tribhanga, drama series Matsya Kaand, comedy Call My Agent: Bollywood and thriller Hostages.
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Arvest Bank hires Google exec to lead digital transformation strategy

Changing consumer expectations, emerging technologies and new business models are forcing the banking industry to formulate strategies now to prepare for the future. Arkansas’ largest bank has turned to a Google executive to lead its ongoing efforts to adapt to that new environment. Arvest Bank announced Tuesday (Feb. 8)...
BUSINESS
NME

Bandai Namco says its “IP axis strategy” will expand to the Metaverse

During the company’s most recent earnings call, Bandai Namco announced that it is going to expand what it calls the “IP axis strategy” to encompass the Metaverse. The Elden Ring publisher says that the main goals of the IP axis strategy are to “boost capability to create IP” via structural changes and to “invest aggressively in IP creation,” meaning original game ideas should be coming out of Bandai Namco over the next few years. The three points in the strategy are as follows (according to this document):
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Aryaka appoints three chief officers as part of the company’s growth strategy

Aryaka announced the appointment of three chief officers as part of the company’s 2022 growth strategy, which includes doubling Aryaka’s annual recurring revenue and further accelerating the company’s leadership in managed networking and security. The executive appointments include promoting Dennis Monner—currently Aryaka’s Managing Director and former CEO...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse,...
INTERNET
Fortune

A top exec at the largest metaverse platform ‘never’ wants to sell to Meta

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook rebranded to Meta to reflect its metaverse ambitions, but if it ever planned to buy one of the most popular digital worlds, the Sandbox, it might want to think again, Sandbox’s chief operating officer said on Thursday.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy