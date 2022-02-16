Disney appoints exec to oversee metaverse strategy

During the last earnings call for the Walt Disney Company hosted by CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy, we learned a lot of information, most of which showed that the company was in excellent standings financially. We were able to see the earnings results for Q1 of the fiscal 2022 year, and as we had reported, when it comes to their theme parks, as revenues for the quarter increased to $7.2 billion compared to $3.6 billion in the prior-year quarter, which was due to a number of increases across the Disney Parks.

