DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An attorney and Douglas County resident has filed a lawsuit against four members of the school board, alleging they broke the state’s open meetings law ahead of firing Superintendent Corey Wise. Robert Marshall told CBS4 he filed the suit on Friday afternoon in District Court in the hopes a judge would stop the upcoming board meeting. That attempt was unsuccessful, but now he’s hopeful a judge could potentially rule whether the four majority board members followed the law ahead of the meeting. “The biggest concern was just the improper and unethical behavior of trying to circumvent the...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO