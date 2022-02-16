ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Profile of referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe appointed to officiate Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko Super Clash

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ghana Football Association has tasked Rustum Gameli Senorgbe to officiate the top liner between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday. He will be assisted by Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as assistant line one and two respectively while Bashiru Dauda will be the fourth official for the...

www.primenewsghana.com

Sports
