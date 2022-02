More wet and windy weather is set to sweep the UK on Sunday after Storm Eunice caused what providers believe was the biggest national power outage on record.The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind which could cause further power cuts, transport delays and damage to properties.Sunday’s warnings cover Wales and most of England from midday until 3pm, and the North West and Northern Ireland from midday until midnight.Identical wind warnings have been issued for Monday.🌧️ #Sunday morning is set to be a wet and windy one for many, with rain spreading south and east followed by blustery showers📉...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO