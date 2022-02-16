‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Bonds With “Kindred Spirit” Oscar the Grouch in New ‘Sesame Street’ Promo

He’s here, he’s there, he’s every effing-where — even Sesame Street. On Tuesday, the children’s show released a new clip of Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein grumpily bonding with Oscar the Grouch.

During the video, Big Bird remarks on what a beautiful day they’re having. Meanwhile, Goldstein and Oscar shake their heads from a trashcan and recycling bin, respectively.

“Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote. ” Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!”

Goldstein quote-tweeted the video, saying, “I met a kindred spirit the other day. I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram.”

Over on his Instagram account, the actor gushed over the experience in more detail, calling it the “best day” of his life.

“I found my way to Sesame Street… and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined. Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind,” Goldsteinmn wrote. “I managed to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping.”

He continued: “Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for. Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Cookie Monster, sorry if I scared you.”

While you wait for Roy Kent and the rest of the AFC Richmond team to return for Ted Lasso Season 3, keep your eyes peeled for Goldstein’s Sesame Street episode when it arrives later this year.