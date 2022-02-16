ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Episode Guide: When Will New Episodes Be on Netflix?

By Anna Menta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7qvL_0eG6NhEi00

There’s a lot to read about Kanye West in the news right now, but if you’re looking to go back to the rapper’s roots, then jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix is what to watch.

Almost all of the footage in Act I of this three-part documentary series was filmed nearly 20 years ago, before Kanye West had even been signed to a label as a rapper.

It’s fascinating to watch the behind-the-scenes footage captured by his friend and public access TV host, Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, and Coodie’s creative partner Chike Ozah—even if West eventually cut Coodie off when he blew up, leaving some crucial gaps in the film.

Still, viewers will no doubt be anxious to see what happens in Act 2 and Act 3, when Kanye was a little close to the controversial superstar that the public knows.

So when do Act 2 and Act 3 of the Kanye West documentary come out on Netflix? Read on to find out.

WHEN DOES JEEN-YUHS: A KANYE TRILOGY PART 1 COME OUT ON NETFLIX?

Part 1 of jeen-yuhs was released on Netflix on the morning of Wednesday, February 16. The 87-minute episode, titled act i: VISION, is streaming on Netflix now.

WHEN DOES JEEN-YUHS: A KANYE TRILOGY ACT 2 COME OUT ON NETFLIX?

A Netflix representative confirmed to Decider that jeen-yuhs will roll out on a weekly basis and that Part 2 of the Kanye West documentary, titled act ii: PURPOSE, will begin streaming on Netflix next week, on Wednesday, February 23.

WHEN WILL JEEN-YUHS: A KANYE TRILOGY PART 3 COME OUT ON NETFLIX?

Part 3 of the Kanye documentary series, jeen-yuhs, will release on Netflix on Wednesday, March 2.

WHAT TIME DOES JEEN-YUHS: A KANYE TRILOGY EPISODES COME OUT ON NETFLIX?

Netflix titles are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the project’s release date. So, the Netflix Kanye documentary release schedule is as follows:

  • act i: VISION: Wednesday, February 16 at 12 a.m PT / 3 a.m. ET
  • act ii: PURPOSE Wednesday, February 23 at 12 a.m PT / 3 a.m. ET
  • act iii: AWAKENING: Wednesday, March 2 at 12 a.m PT / 3 a.m. ET

Again: Each episode should be available at midnight Pacific Time on the morning of the release date. Enjoy!

Watch jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix

