Nato is “deadly serious” about its response to Russia’s military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.He echoed the US assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a further 7,000 troops to border regions despite claims in Moscow that forces are being withdrawn.Mr Wallace said Russia would be judged by its actions and “at the moment the troop build-up continues”.The Defence Secretary’s comments came as he gathered with Nato counterparts in Brussels to consider the alliance’s response to the crisis.“I think we have seen the opposite of some of the (Russian) statements, we’ve seen...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO