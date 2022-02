Roll-Royce is “very interested” in potentially providing an engine for Embraer’s proposed new 70-90-seat regional turboprop project. Embraer chief executive Arjan Meijer earlier during the Singapore air show reiterated that the Brazilian manufacturer continues to explore the development of a new turboprop and that an announcement about the new programme could come by the end of this year, or possibly early in 2023.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO