Canada’s annual inflation rate hits 30-year high in January

Inflation continues to accelerate, hitting a new forty-year high in January. As a result, the Federal Reserve looks poised to begin a more aggressive tightening policy than previously anticipated. We now expect a 50-basis point hike to occur in March, the beginning of a multi-year tightening period through 2023. With the market having similar expectations, long-run interest rates have moved up meaningfully over the past month and are now approaching pre-COVID levels. These developments, including a major revision to last year’s employment data suggesting there is less labor market slack than previously thought, has led us to downgrade our 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) outlook. Additionally, in part due to the underlying details of the Q4 2021 GDP release, we now expect a greater deceleration in the current quarter. We have downwardly revised our 2022 GDP outlook to 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent on a Q4/Q4 basis, while maintaining our 2023 projection of 2.2 percent, a pace near long-run trend growth.

