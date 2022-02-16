ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canada’s annual inflation rate hits 30-year high in January

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

(Reuters) – Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated again in January to hit a 30-year high of 5.1%, as food and housing costs continued to rise, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The figure...

Canadian dollar dips as geopolitical tensions climb

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, fell and rising tensions over Ukraine bolstered demand for safe-haven assets, including the greenback. Equity markets globally lost ground and the U.S. dollar was...
China Jan auto sales see first monthly rise after eight months of falls

BEIJING (Reuters) – Automotive sales in China rose 0.9% in January from a year earlier, their first uptick after eight consecutive months of declines, industry data showed on Friday. Overall sales in the world’s biggest car market rose to 2.53 million vehicles in January, data from the China Association...
Mexico monetary policy limited by Fed hikes, Mexico central bank member says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve put “limits” on Mexico’s monetary policy, Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said on Thursday at a business summit. Due to the close relationship between the U.S. and Mexican economies, the Bank...
Tokyo’s core consumer inflation seen picking up in February – Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Core consumer prices in Tokyo likely rose in February at a faster rate than in the previous month on surging fuel costs, underlining the prospect of price pressures picking up nationwide, a Reuters poll showed. Consumer inflation across Japan, including in its capital, is expected to...
No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
US News and World Report

Canadian Home Prices Climb 1.3% in January - Teranet

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian home price gains accelerated again in January, climbing 1.3% from December, on rises in nine of the 11 major markets, data showed on Thursday. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, had climbed 0.8% in December from November.
Reuters

Indonesia sees first annual current account surplus in a decade

JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia booked a current account surplus for the first time in a decade in 2021, data showed on Friday, but its balance of payments came under pressure in the final quarter due to bond market outflows and higher imports. Bank Indonesia (BI) data showed Southeast...
dailyforex.com

Inflation Continues to Accelerate, Boosting Gold

Following last week’s release of US inflation data which showed the annualized rate at a 40-year high of 7.5%, it was the turn yesterday of the UK and Canada to release their respective CPI data points. The British CPI release came first and showed inflation increasing at a rate...
Reuters

Japan's consumer prices rise in January, but at slower pace

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January but at a slower pace than in the previous month, boosting the likelihood the country's central bank will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. Consumer inflation is expected to pick up...
fanniemae.com

Interest Rates on the Move as Inflation Hits New High

Inflation continues to accelerate, hitting a new forty-year high in January. As a result, the Federal Reserve looks poised to begin a more aggressive tightening policy than previously anticipated. We now expect a 50-basis point hike to occur in March, the beginning of a multi-year tightening period through 2023. With the market having similar expectations, long-run interest rates have moved up meaningfully over the past month and are now approaching pre-COVID levels. These developments, including a major revision to last year’s employment data suggesting there is less labor market slack than previously thought, has led us to downgrade our 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) outlook. Additionally, in part due to the underlying details of the Q4 2021 GDP release, we now expect a greater deceleration in the current quarter. We have downwardly revised our 2022 GDP outlook to 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent on a Q4/Q4 basis, while maintaining our 2023 projection of 2.2 percent, a pace near long-run trend growth.
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
CNBC

Singapore slightly upgrades fourth-quarter GDP and keeps 2022 forecast

Singapore's economy expanded slightly more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Thursday, and the government kept its forecast for growth to come in at 3%-5% this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the Ministry of...
