Housing market is the 'strongest' it's ever been: Mortgage Bankers Association board member

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Mortgage Bankers Association board member Jeff Taylor said the housing market is the "strongest it's ever been," coming off of a red-hot...

www.foxbusiness.com

Crain's Cleveland Business

Opinion: Higher mortgage rates worsen housing market dysfunction

The surge in mortgage rates we've seen this year is making an already dysfunctional housing market even more uncertain. Higher lending costs will make housing less affordable, which should cool demand and at least slow price increases. But the more significant impact in a market struggling with historically-low levels of inventory is what it means for supply. Unfortunately, at a time when we could use more of it, we'll likely get less.
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is set for a sustained softening’: New-home construction falters, even as builders secure more permits

The numbers: U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of roughly 1.64 million in January, representing a roughly 4% decrease from the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday. Compared with January 2021, however, housing starts were up nearly 1%. Permitting for new homes...
Benzinga

Housing Market Seesaw: Mortgage Rates Soar While Housing Starts Drop

Mortgage rates have spiked as a result of rising inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending, according to new data released by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC). While mortgage rates were on the rise, housing starts were in decline, based on the latest federal data. What Happened: Freddie Mac reported the...
#Housing Market
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Move Lower | February 17, 2022

Borrowers looking for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage should find rates averaging 4.446%, down 0.023 percentage points from yesterday. It's the first decrease in the 30-year rate since last week. In fact, you can expect to see lower rates for almost all loan types today. The average rate on a 15-year...
FOXBusiness

Soaring lumber prices adding to 'dire' housing scenario

The price of lumber is chipping away at an already "dire" housing market scenario, home builders warn. "If people aren’t listening now, the dire predictions that we've been making appear to be coming true," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Wednesday. Volatile...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cheddar News

Real Estate Platform Compass CEO on Q4 Revenue Jump, Agent Retention

Compass Inc. reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, noting a 31 percent surge in quarterly revenue year over year. The real estate brokerage platform allows agents to promote and market their properties online and saw a 90 percent agent retention rate as well. Compass CEO Robert Reffkin joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's earnings, what ongoing inflation means for the housing market and how they help agents directly. "Let me start by saying my mom is actually a real estate agent, has been the majority of my life. She's a real estate agent today at Compass, and so I built Compass with her in mind," Reffkin said. The goal for an agent is to grow their business and have a better quality of life, more income to support their family, more time to be with their family, and it's not just software. It's a platform of software and services."
FOXBusiness

Housing inflation, supply chain create builders' perfect storm

WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 204.93 -1.44 -0.70%. Whirlpool, in its January earnings presentation, noted that "supply constraints and inflationary pressures will persist" in 2022. WOOD ISHARES TRUST GLOBAL TIMBER & FORESTRY ET 91.96 -1.18 -1.27%. CUT INVESCO EXCHANGE TRADED FD TR II MSCI GLOBAL TIMBER ETF 36.61 -0.29 -0.79%. As for...
FOXBusiness

30-year fixed-rate mortgage saw biggest weekly jump since March 2020

Mortgage rates continue to climb, putting the brakes on interest in getting mortgages. Demand for mortgage loan applications fell 5.4% from the previous week, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "The 30-year fixed rate saw the largest single-week increase since March 2020 and was above the...
BHG

How to Buy and Sell in The Hottest Housing Market in Years

While concerns surrounding the omicron COVID-19 variant appear to be winding down in many places around the country and mask mandates are being lifted, none of these steps toward normalcy have yet improved conditions in the real estate market. More than a few industry analysts predict that the spring real estate season is poised to be extremely competitive for a host of reasons, not the least of which is a continued lack of inventory as pandemic-related impacts linger on.
FOXBusiness

Buying land to build a house on? What to know about property loans

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Most...
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rates plunge a quarter point: Time to lock in a rate?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
The Press

Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks.

Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Equity, an innovator in the financial and real estate space, is announcing the launch of their global real estate-backed NFT platform and marketplace on Algorand. Vesta is the world's first peer-to-peer marketplace for real estate-backed NFT assets that allows homeowners to easily leverage and sell a portion of home equity while simultaneously advancing housing affordability, economics, and frictionless investor accessibility to residential real estate.
