Dermatologists Agree: This Collagen-Boosting Drink Does Wonders For Aging Skin

Shutterstock

So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation) to its ability to reduce signs of sun damage. What you might not know about this healthy beverage, is that it can also help boost the production of collagen— the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints.

We spoke with two dermatologists— Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, as well as clinical registered dietitian Cheryl Mussatto, MS, RD, LD—to learn more about the link between drinking green tea and great skin (and of course, its collagen-boosting abilities!)

So, What Is The Link Between Green Tea & Collagen Production?

Collagen is a protein that helps to give skin its structure and elasticity, so drinking beverages that help to boost collagen production can be beneficial for healthy skin.

“Brewed green tea is a great drink to boost collagen production,” says Rosen, noting that “the polyphenols in the tea help to break down the bonds between the collagen fibers,” making it easier for the body to produce new collagen.

The tea also contains antioxidants that help to protect and repair existing collagen fibers, she explains. These antioxidants, adds Morgan, “increase collagen production in the skin to reduce fine lines and wrinkles naturally.”

Other skin benefits of green tea are made possible by compounds called catechins, which are natural polyphenols and antioxidants, and are found in many types of tea. “Green tea contains the highest levels of catechins,” Mussatto says, “with catechins making up about 25% of the composition of green tea leaves.”

When it comes to skin health, catechins are a must. “Catechins are your skin's best friend as they have strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging effects on the largest organ of the body- the best type of trifecta for our skin,” Mussatto continues.

Apart from consuming it, using green topically can also help “thicken the epidermis, speed up healing of wounds, and inhibit an enzyme in our skin that leads to uneven pigmentation such as unwanted sun spots,” adds Mussatto.

Speaking of the sun, Mussatto notes that a 2011 12-week study found that catechins in green tea may help protect skin from harmful UV rays. “Study participants also experienced a 25% decrease in UV-induced skin discoloration also along with more noticeably smoother skin, less peeling, and increased elasticity,” she says.

Overall as these experts point out, drinking green tea has a myriad of health benefits and this definitely includes your skin. From its potential to aid collagen production to its healing benefits from sun damage, it’s worth brewing yourself a cup in the morning and letting it work its (all-natural and unsweetened) magic!