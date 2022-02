As the Lehigh softball team enters the 2022 season, the Mountain Hawks are committed to learning and growing. Head coach Fran Troyan enters his 27th season with a new-look coaching staff and a talented group of players. It's a group that mixes accomplished veterans with talented, but unseasoned youth. As the Mountain Hawks prepare to embark on the new campaign Troyan believes that if the Mountain Hawks maintain their commitment to the process and can continue their growth, the Patriot League's most successful softball program can reclaim its perch at the top of the league.

