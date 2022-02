Kent at Toledo—Golden Flashes 10-4 in the MAC and 5-2 on the road. Poor shooting team in conference hitting 31.9% from three and 50.9% inside. Strong on the glass on both ends in the MAC. Second in defensive efficiency in conference holding conference opponents to 32.2% from three and 47.6% inside. Toledo sits at 12-2 in conference and 6-0 at home. Tops in offensive efficiency in the conference hitting 36.4% from three, 55.9% inside and 79.8% at the line. They sit best in conference defensive effective field goal percentage holding opponents to 30.2% from three and 46% inside. They beat Akron 84-76 in the first meeting. Golden Flashes has won and covered six straight. Play Kent +9.

