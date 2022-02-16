ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today at the Winter Olympics: Medal hopes lie on shoulders of men’s curling team

By Pa Sport Staff
 1 day ago

Britain’s medal chances could rest on the shoulders of Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling team after further setbacks for Team GB on day 12 of the Winter Olympics.

Dave Ryding had hoped to become the country’s first Olympic Alpine medallist but a mistake on his first run on Wednesday effectively ended his medal hopes, while the women’s curling team suffered a damaging 8-4 defeat to China in their round-robin match.

Kat Thomson had been due to compete in the women’s 1500m short track competition but withdrew on medical grounds.

After 12 days without a medal, British hopes increasingly rest on the shoulders of Mouat and the men’s curling team, who continued their march into the semi-finals with an 8-6 win over the Russian Olympic Committee. That means they go into Thursday’s final round-robin match against Canada knowing another win will put them top of the standings. “It’s quite an honour hearing people say that (we can save the Games),” Mouat said. “We see it as an opportunity and not as a burden.”

Ryding had raised hopes of becoming the nation’s first alpine medallist after his stunning World Cup win at Kitzbuhel last month, but faded after a fine start to Wednesday’s event to finish in 13th place. And, at 35, Ryding acknowledged these are set to be his final Games, and this his final opportunity. “Four years ahead sounds scary,” he said. “For sure I can do one more year, but I have got to respect my body, respect my family and my fiancee back home who sacrifices a lot.”

What’s on tomorrow?

Great Britain’s men’s curling team get the chance to guarantee a first medal of the Games as they face a yet-to-be determined opponent in the semi-finals (1205GMT). Meanwhile, Eve Muirhead’s women’s team must beat ROC in their final match and hope other results go their way in order to squeeze into the last four (0605GMT). The Kamila Valieva drama concludes with her free skate (1000GMT). Gus Kenworthy and Zoe Atkin go in freestyle halfpipe qualification (0130GMT).

