It’s no secret that short-throw projectors are having a moment, but they’ve never been known for their audio prowess. LG is hoping to change all that with two a new CineBeam 4K laser projectors that aim to deliver sound as big as their enormous pictures. The new HU715Q ultra-short throw, powered by a laser projection system, is perhaps LG’s most impressive offering yet. It can create a screen size of up to 120 inches either on a wall or a projection screen, and because of its sleek, short-throw design, it works well in limited space: You’ll need just 21.7 centimeters (about...

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO