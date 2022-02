Several beaches in Sydney, including the iconic Bondi beach, were closed on Thursday, a day after a swimmer was killed in a shark attack. However, it did not prevent defiant beachgoers from returning to the water.Authorities have set up drum lines as bait along the coast with drones, police boats, jet ski and a helicopter patrolling in search of the shark.Emergency services were called to the beach in Little Bay around 4.30pm on Wednesday after human remains were found in the water. Authorities in New South Wales (NSW) state have not yet named the victimLifeguards patrolling near the shoreline...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO