It’s a first recorded for the social media giant… ever. The benevolent gloss of Facebook has been completely stripped off over the past decade. Whatever glow is left has been tarnished by the platform’s ability to nearly disassemble democracy, spread misinformation ad nauseam, and take advantage of its contracted workforce. The whole Meta rebranding — the new parent company organized under Facebook that contains its various sister entities, like WhatsApp and Instagram, beneath the same umbrella — didn’t really help mask its dimmed public perception, either.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO