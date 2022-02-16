ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead by Daylight next chapter in March

By Marques
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBehavior Interactive announces that on March 8, a new Dead in daylight Chapter will appear. Inspired by Koji Suzuki’s novel and original film adaptation of the same name, Ringu, the new chapter Sadako Rising introduces a new assassin and a new survivor. From a long forgotten source to...

Dead by Daylight trailer reveals The Ring’s Sadako, showcasing her phasing powers

At this point, the 2016 multiplayer survival horror game Dead by Daylight has crossed over with more horror franchises than one can seemingly count. Not only does the game feature characters from popular horror games like Silent Hill and Left 4 Dead, but it has also brought over some truly iconic faces from beyond the world of games, such as Michael Myers from Halloween and Pinhead from Hellraiser. Late last year, developer Behaviour Interactive teased yet another crossover for the game, this time with the esteemed Japanese horror franchise Ringu, or The Ring as people in the West know it. And just yesterday, Behaviour Interactive revealed that, as one would expect, this crossover made it possible to include Ringu‘s Sadako in Dead by Daylight.
Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising Introduces Japanese Horror Legend

The Japanese horror legend Sadako is coming to Dead by Daylight in a future update, and there’s a new trailer for players to check this new Killer out in action! Check out the new trailer below as well as more details on this upcoming update for Dead by Daylight.
Streamers caught unawares by new Dead by Daylight killer's jump scare

Sadako, the new killer coming to Dead by Daylight, is scaring the crap out of players. Although the new chapter - titled Sadako Rising and based on the cult Japanese horror Ringu - isn't out until 8th March, some members of the Fog Whisperers are already playing as the iconic well-loving killer.
Shredder’s Revenge Reveals Master Splinter Character

Also a new trailer Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reveals Master Splinter as a playable fighter. The game has also been confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In the new trailer you can see what the teacher of the Turtles can do in a playful way. Some...
New Trailer for Dead By Daylight’s Ringu DLC Sadako Rising

Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has released a new teaser giving us a first look at the upcoming Ringu crossover DLC: Sadako Rising. In the new trailer we get a first look at Sadako’s model, as well as some hints about the character’s powers as a killer. These powers seem to include phasing in and out of site, and using television sets scattered across the map to travel (similar to Freddy Krueger’s ability to travel to generators).
Dead by Daylight x Ringu Crossover Revealed

Behaviour Interactive has announced that the next Dead by Daylight chapter will feature characters from Ringu, the cult-classic Japanese horror franchise. Dead by Daylight: Sadako Rising will introduce a new killer in the guise of Sadako, the creepy woman who crawls out of televisions in the Ringu movies. Known in-game as The Onryō, Behaviour says that we should expect Sadako to provide a different take on Dead by Daylight's classic gameplay.
Dead by Daylight's New Killer May Be Its Most Harrowing Yet

Dead by Daylight has some harrowing ghouls in it, but The Onryō may be its most fearsome yet. As previously announced, this cursed little girl is inspired by Ringu (or The Ring), and will emerge as part of the Sadako Rising chapter due out on 8th March. “Gifted with otherworldly power, her violent wrath manifested into a cursed videotape that allowed her to appear before the viewers, to curse them and leave them dead, their faces twisted in a mask of terror,” the press release teases.
Yomawari 3 shows more of the nighttime exploration in the trailer

Nippon Ichi Software has horror adventure Yomawari 3 released another trailer. This one shows more of the nighttime exploration. In search of memories, terrifying encounters await you here. Despite some new elements, the atmosphere remains with the predecessors. Explore the night city. The main character wanders through the city at...
Dead by Daylight Gameplay Shows Off New Character's Mori Kill

Following the full reveal of Dead by Daylight's Ringu Chapter, the new DLC has now made its way to the PTB servers to show players what the new characters are capable of. The Survivor, Yoichi Asakawa, has their own useful perks for a team to utilize, but as anyone who's been around Dead by Daylight for a while will know, the most interesting parts of these Chapters are typically the Killers, especially when they're like The Onryō and come from a licensed property. Within a Killer's new kit, their special Memento Mori kill is always one of the most must-see parts, and thanks to some new gameplay that's made its way online thanks to some PTB players.
‘BioShock’ Film Adaptation Finally Happening, This Time From Netflix

The long-awaited film adaptation of the acclaimed video game franchise BioShock is coming to Netflix, Deadline reports. The streamer is partnering with Take-Two Interactive and 2K to produce the film, which currently has neither a director nor a cast attached, but is expected to spawn a "cinematic universe." The first...
