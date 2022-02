Since taking over as CEO, Buffett has created over $700 billion in value for shareholders. A look at Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings and income statements shows that Buffett really loves these three stocks. When it comes to making money in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is...

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO