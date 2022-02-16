How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the women’s combined event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified for the third time at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing while competing in the women's Alpine combined race. The 26-year-old from Edwards, Colorado finished fifth in the downhill portion with a time of 1:32:98, putting her 0.56 seconds back...
U.S. star skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the slalom section of the Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, ending her last chance for an individual gold at these Games. It was the third early exit in five events for Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who had...
Mikaela Shiffrin hasn't gotten the results she was hoping for at the Beijing Olympics, but she's still sharing the love and support she's received from those around her — including from a recent competitor. After racing to a top-five finish in the first leg of the women's alpine combined,...
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- American skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the slalom portion of the Alpine combined on Thursday in Beijing, her third disqualification during the Winter Games, as Michelle Gisin Switzerland won gold. Shiffrin, who was looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the Winter Olympics,...
U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin admitted she came close to tears after spotting an inspirational message stuck to a pair of skis loaned to her by Italian rival Sofia Goggia. A note taped to one of Goggia’s skis that two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin used for the downhill run of the...
BEIJING — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin came to the Beijing Olympics as one of the biggest stars of Alpine skiing — or any sport. She will leave without any individual medals after managing to finish just two of the five women's races. Shiffrin's latest mistake of the...
BEIJING (AP) — If Mikaela Shiffrin exits the Beijing Olympics without a medal, it won’t be for lack of trying. Shiffrin plans to enter the team event, which would mean she’d compete in all six Alpine races this year. Of course, starting the events hasn’t been the issue. She’s failed to finish three of them.
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, 2018 Olympic silver medalists and two-time world champions, begin their quest to win gold on home turf. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/pairs-figure-skating-olympics-han-cong-mishina-galliamov-knierim-frazier-cain-gribble-leduc.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Thursday night and Friday morning (February 17-18) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-18-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
Team USA is within two medals of its 2018 haul after collecting silver in women's hockey and bronze in speed skating's women's 1000M event. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-13-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
Sweden and Great Britain will face off on Saturday for the men's curling Olympic gold medal. Here's what to know and how to watch the game. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/what-know-and-how-watch-mens-curling-gold-medal-game-2022-winter-olympics.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Friday night and Saturday morning (February 18-19) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-19-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
Ireen Wuest, the all-time leader in speed skating medals, closed out her final Olympic Games with a sixth-place finish in the women's 1000m. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/six-time-gold-medalist-ireen-wuest-finishes-final-olympic-race-illustrious-career.
Amid what became an emotional spectacle Thursday at the Capital Indoor Stadium, Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto kept the drama at bay as she confidently delivered a powerful performance in the women’s singles free skate to capture bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/japans-kaori-sakamoto-captures-olympic-bronze-with-empowering-free-skate/
Norway could set a record for the total number of gold medals won by a country at a single Winter Olympics, but for Tore Oevreboe, enjoying themselves and creating good relationships is more important than winning. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/fun-and-friendship-fuel-norways-olympic-gold-rush.
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong are on their way to a gold medal on home soil at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the ROC teams are not far behind. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/pairs-figure-skating-short-program-olympics-sui-han-mishina-galliamov.
Live updates from the women's freeskiing halfpipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will feature Eileen Gu, Kelly Sildaru, and Brita Sigourney. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/womens-freeskiing-halfpipe-at-the-winter-olympics-live-updates/
Comments / 0