No. 12 Illinois at Rutgers Game Preview

By Aaron Breitman
onthebanks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 12 Illinois (18-6; 11-3) at Rutgers (15-9; 9-5) Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (Capacity 8,000) (Vaccination policy for indoor events here) Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 383 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7...

www.onthebanks.com

thechampaignroom.com

Illinois falls flat, Rutgers wins fourth straight

Illinois tried to do something that No. 5 Purdue, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State couldn’t do: beat Rutgers on the road. Illinois has the reputation of one of the best road teams in the Big Ten, with wins in 12 of its last 16 road league games — but they could not get it done at the RAC. Rutgers (16-9, 10-5 BIG) never trailed in the game, topping No. 12 Illinois 70-59 on Wednesday night in New Jersey.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
onthebanks.com

Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts on Rutgers 70-59 Win Over #12 Illinois

The Scarlet Knights came to play, the RAC came to rock and the Fighting Illini of Illinois were run out of the building. This is Steve Pikiell’s Best Team: Development takes time, and it certainly took a while for this team to get rolling. But that is nature of college basketball. Steve Pikiell and the team have figured out what they need to do each and every night. They are playing like world beaters, running of a four game stretch that will go down as one of the best stretches in Rutgers history. Four top 25 teams, including one of the road, and only one game went final within 5 points. What a performance. This squad has it going right now and tonight was dominant. The timing of the double teams on Kofi Cockburn were amazing to watch and even though he got his, no one else was able to go off. Rutgers held the powerful Illinois offense to under 38% shooting. The Illini only threatened once, late in the game and by threatened, I mean got it from a 21 point deficit to 11. Rutgers outrebounded Illinois 46-28. This was a Steve Pikiell will. A dominant performance coming off a dominant stretch. They are on the bubble solidly now, and many brackets are going to consider them in. The work isn’t done, but it got a little easier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onthebanks.com

Rutgers crushing the souls of the Big Ten’s best during historic winning streak

It happened in the last minute of the first half with Rutgers already leading by 11 points, but the play jumped out as symbolic in regard to the historic run this basketball team is on. Cliff Omoruyi went for a dunk, missed it, grabbed the offensive rebound and got fouled by Illinois star Kofi Cockburn. It doesn’t sound significant on the face of it, but what happened when both players hit the floor after the physical play was.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Illini

Late offensive spark not enough as No. 12 Illinois men’s basketball loses to Rutgers away from home

No. 13 Illinois traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on unranked Rutgers on Wednesday night in a game with serious implications on the Big Ten standings. Rutgers (15-9, 9-5) had won three straight games coming into Wednesday, all against ranked teams, but remained tied for fifth in the Big Ten. Illinois (18-6, 11-3) held a half-game lead over Purdue for first place in the conference. When the two teams last met in early December, the Illini won by 35.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Rutgers player grades, final thoughts from upset win over Illinois: Is Steve Pikiell the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year?

The hottest team in college basketball resides in Piscataway. Rutgers’ results speak for themselves -- the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5) became the first unranked team to beat four consecutive ranked teams in college basketball history, defeating No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 12 Illinois in 12 days -- and the underlying numbers add some emphasis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Illinois' Brad Underwood disgusted with effort after 70-59 loss to Rutgers

Illinois controlled its own destiny in the chase for the Big Ten Championship. But Rutgers changed that. Behind a raucous crowd and a Superman effort from big man Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers handed No. 12 Illinois a 70-59 beatdown Wednesday. Rutgers led from start to finish, and Illini coach Brad Underwood was none too pleased in his postgame press conference.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Illini

Notes, player grades: Low-effort Illinois men’s basketball performance leads to ugly loss at Rutgers

Despite Illinois only losing by 11 in Piscataway on Wednesday, the game was all Rutgers until a late run at the end. After leading by nine at the break, the Scarlet Knights led by as many as 23 points in the second half, visibly playing harder and with more energy. RJ Melendez played well in the last five minutes, and Illinois was able to get the game down to single digits, but it was too little, too late as the Illini fell, 70-59. This was Illinois’ third straight very poor second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Trent Frazier
NJ.com

Why Rutgers’ game vs. Illinois could be wildest home atmosphere of Steve Pikiell era | How to buy tickets

Rutgers is preparing for arguably the biggest home game of the Steve Pikiell era the same way it would any other. The Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5) welcome No. 12 Illinois (18-6, 11-3) to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Wednesday for a contest overflowing with juice. It is an opportunity for Rutgers to put itself in pole position for a stunning NCAA Tournament at-large bid and bring itself within a game of first place in the Big Ten standings with five to play -- two things that seemed impossible just two weeks ago.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

Rutgers downs No. 12 Illinois, 4th straight vs ranked team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers isn’t just beating ranked teams, they are dominating them with a relentless hard-nosed style of play. No. 12 Illinois became the fourth straight ranked team to fall to the Scarlet Knights, getting beat 70-59 on Wednesday night. Rutgers’ run is almost sure to get Steve Pikiell’s team a ranking for the first time this season and a berth in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Rutgers University#Rutgers Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Rutgers Game Preview#Btn Brandon Gaudin#Fox Sports Live Radio#Kenpom Prediction#Vegas Line#Rac#Jersey Mike S Arena#Covid#Fg
247Sports

Illinois without answers against dominant Rutgers performance

Rutgers came out tonight in front of a packed Jersey Mike’s Arena and dominated No.12 Illinois in a 70-59 victory that was not as close as the score indicated. Rutgers led by as many as 23 points in the second half and put an exclamation point on its fourth straight win against a ranked opponent. After the game, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was complimentary of the Scarlet Knights and offered up his thoughts on the contest.
ILLINOIS STATE
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Illinois nailing down chemistry ahead of Rutgers matchup

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood has a bit of a balancing act. Because of injuries and the emergence of multiple freshmen later in the season that has shaken up the rotation, Illinois is still putting together its rotation and finding its best lineups. RJ Melendez has become a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Scarlet Nation

Rutgers hoops secures another ranked win vs. No. 12 Illinois

The Rutgers men's basketball team defeated No. 12 Illinois, 70-59, on Wednesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway. It is Rutgers fourth-consecutive win and fourth in a row against ranked teams. Rutgers is now 16-9 overall, 10-5 in Big Ten play, 13-2 at home,. If the Scarlet Knights weren't...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Rutgers' Steve Pikiell praises 'hungry' effort after upsetting No. 12 Illinois

Rutgers' NCAA Tournament hopes were on life support after a rough non-conference showing, but Steve Pikiell's group wasn't going to go quietly. Rutgers reeled off three straight top-20 wins by knocking off Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin, but three wasn't good enough. Rutgers earned its fourth straight ranked win with a 70-59 beatdown of No. 12 Illinois before a jam-packed Jersey Mike's Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Resurgent Rutgers blitzes Illinois, tightens Big Ten race

So here’s why college basketball is such a crazy adventure. Rutgers was awful earlier this season. The Scarlet Knights lost to Lafayette at home. Yes, Lafayette -- a 9-16 team currently holding down seventh place in the Patriot League. They lost at DePaul, a Big East doormat. They lost...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another one? Rutgers puts No. 12 Illinois on upset alert at halftime

Rutgers is not only play its way onto the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, the Scarlet Knights are doing their best to play their way into contention for the regular-season B1G title. The Scarlet Knights have put themselves in that position due to a winning streak vs. ranked opponents. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS

