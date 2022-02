Even the metaverse isn’t free from rules and regulations when it comes to trademark law. In one of the first major legal spats to occur in the virtual realm, Nike has filed a lawsuit against StockX, alleging that the sneaker resale marketplace used Nike’s trademarked logos and products in attempts to enter the NFT, or non-fungible token, market. According to the lawsuit, which was filed in a United States District Court in New York on Thursday, StockX is minting, marketing, and selling NFTs that bear Nike’s trademarks at “heavily inflated prices” without the approval or authorization of Nike. “Unlike its e-commerce business which...

