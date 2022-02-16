China, Ukraine, Russia top podium in men's aerials freestyle skiing

Ukraine government forces have shelled areas within rebel-held territory to the east of the country, a breach of ceasefire agreements designed to bring an end to the conflict, according to Russian-backed separatist groups.Forces from the Ukrainian side were accused of using mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun by the representatives of the would-be breakaway territory — the Luhansk People’s Republic — in the first reports of munitions being used in the conflict gripping Europe for more than a month now.“Armed forces of Ukraine have rudely violated the ceasefire regime, using heavy weapons, which, according to the Minsk agreements,...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO