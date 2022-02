Today, a very special happy birthday is in order for one of the best hockey players of all-time. Jaromir Jagr is 50 years young today. He might have a number assigned to his age, but he is an ageless wonder. Almost half of his life was spent in the NHL with 24 seasons accrued, 1,733 games played, 766 goals, 1155 assists, and 1,921 points. He is also still playing hockey in his native Czech Republic. His NHL might have ended in 2017-18 at the age, yet here he is still putting up points trying to get the team he owns into the playoffs. Still with the same sense of humor all these years later.

