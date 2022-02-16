Storm Tracker Forecast: Windy & warmer Wednesday

Be prepared for a windy start to your Thursday, but a very pleasant afternoon is ahead. The low pressure area that brought our mountain showers and gusty winds earlier this week is now tracking further to the east, and high pressure is building back into northern California today. This will result in diminishing winds, sunny to mostly sunny skies, and slightly warmer high temperatures for most of our region. The gusty downslope winds that persisted overnight have kept our lower elevations a little warmer for the start of your Thursday. Valley and foothill areas are mostly starting out in the 40's to 50's, while mountain areas are ranging from the upper teens to lower 30's early today. Winds will be out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to 25mph early this morning in the valley. Northeast winds to 15mph, with gusts up to 30mph are in store for the early portion of the day in the foothills and Sierra. Winds will weaken through the day, and will mostly only be up to 10mph out of the north to northeast this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 60's to mid 70's in the valley, mid 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, 50's to lower 60's in the Sierra, and upper 50's to upper 60's in the Northern Mountains this afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO