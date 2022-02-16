ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Tracker Forecast: Windy & warmer Wednesday

actionnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGusty winds and slightly warmer temperatures are ahead for your Wednesday. The strong winds will keep our...

www.actionnewsnow.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: A line of thunderstorms will move eastward across the Pine Belt Thursday evening. The rain is associated with a strong cold front. Winds will pick up from the NW overnight at 10 to 15 mph as temperatures drop to near freezing by sunrise Friday. Wind chills will be the 20s. Skies will remain […]
Daily Voice

Powerful Storm Nears In Northeast

Get your candles out and park away from the trees — another powerful storm bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and downpours is heading toward the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say. Breezy gusts will be increase during the day on Thursday leading up to the strongest...
WYFF4.com

Tracking heavy rain, thunder

The expected heavy rain is not here yet, but it's pushing in for Thursday night. The downpours ramp up between 10 and 11 p.m., forcing an impact day, with thunder, a severe storm or two and gusty winds possible. The rain moves out quickly early Friday morning, staying clear just...
vandaliaradio.com

Rain, Freezing Rain and Snow on the way for today

The weather rollercoaster begins, with pretty much everything coming in one day. We start off the day with rain and temperatures above freezing after seeing heavy rain in the overnight hours. The latest Situation Report says we will see a changeover to freezing rain and we could see .01 to .1 inches of freezing rain today and then snowfall after that with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow for our area. We will see temperatures falling to the mid 20s by 5 pm this afternoon. We will also see north winds gusting better than 35 miles per hour today. We’ll see snow and very cold temperatures tonight with a low of 9. We will have sunshine on Friday and a high of 33.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Pleasant end to this week & more mountain showers ahead

Be prepared for a windy start to your Thursday, but a very pleasant afternoon is ahead. The low pressure area that brought our mountain showers and gusty winds earlier this week is now tracking further to the east, and high pressure is building back into northern California today. This will result in diminishing winds, sunny to mostly sunny skies, and slightly warmer high temperatures for most of our region. The gusty downslope winds that persisted overnight have kept our lower elevations a little warmer for the start of your Thursday. Valley and foothill areas are mostly starting out in the 40's to 50's, while mountain areas are ranging from the upper teens to lower 30's early today. Winds will be out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to 25mph early this morning in the valley. Northeast winds to 15mph, with gusts up to 30mph are in store for the early portion of the day in the foothills and Sierra. Winds will weaken through the day, and will mostly only be up to 10mph out of the north to northeast this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 60's to mid 70's in the valley, mid 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, 50's to lower 60's in the Sierra, and upper 50's to upper 60's in the Northern Mountains this afternoon.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - A Warm Mix Of Sun And High Clouds On Friday

We had beautiful weather in northern California Thursday, but it sure would be better if we had rain and snow. A small storm will flirt with our area Friday, but a bigger storm will approach later in the forecast. We had a pleasant Thursday with lighter wind and unseasonable warmth along with a few high clouds. We can expect increasing clouds late tonight through Friday morning as an area of low pressure moves southward along the coast of California. Unfortunately, that wave won't provide a chance of rain or snow. Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable with lows from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs from the 50s to the lower 70s.
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms possible Thursday

ALERT DAY THURSDAY: A potent storm system will yield a heightened risk for strong to severe storms through the late morning and afternoon hours. Rain chances will ramp quickly as the line approaches from the west through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will run up into the 70s amid a deep, strong southerly wind. Outside of any storms, winds could gust to 40-50 mph. Impacts from a few storms to grow to strong to severe limits could have strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes. We encourage you to remain weather aware and vigilant through the day. The storm risk tapers around sunset. Lows will drop into the 30s by early Friday morning amid mostly cloudy skies.
actionnewsnow.com

KIMT

FRIDAY FORECAST: Warmer, windy, and snowy

Friday is shaping up to be a somewhat wild day for weather, and we're looking at a quick warmup to the 30s by early Friday afternoon. Afterwards, a strong cold front will quickly move through, bringing rain or snow showers, very strong wind gusts over 40 mph, and colder air. Snow accumulations will remain under one inch, but with the strong winds, a messy Friday evening commute is expected. Allow for some extra driving time tomorrow evening as the snow and wind moves through. Quieter conditions return for the upcoming weekend.
wtvy.com

Windy today, showers and storms this evening

SYNOPSIS – Mild to start off this morning with most of us in the upper 50s to lower 60s, we will only get warmer through the afternoon. It will be windy today with winds out of the south around 10-25 mph helping bring in that warmer air. Our next cold front moves in tonight, this will bring us a chance of some showers and storms but our severe threat is very low the line looks to weaken before it makes it here. Cooler tomorrow behind the front and it will be in the 60s for a few days. Next week we are in for a big warm up, lower 80s look possible with a slight chance of a few showers in the afternoons.
WTRF

Heavy rain and mild to cold and quiet for Friday

TONIGHT: Grey and dreary, the absolute best way to describe the weather for today. Rain showers started to move in earlier this morning, and we lingered around with rain activity for most of the afternoon and will continue into the evening. Breezy winds have also been an issue. Forecast wind gusts could approach 40 mph as we head into the evening hours tonight as the cold front advances through. Numerous weather headlines outline the Ohio Valley. A flash flood watch, wind advisory, and special weather statements are still a factor into the overnight period. If you encounter ponded water on a roadway, turn around. Never drive through water. Tonight, the cold front will move in and shift our winds to the northwest. That means a possible changeover to wintry mix and or snow flurries are a possibility. Accumulation will be minimal, but slick spots are possible for the AM commute tomorrow. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid to low 20s.
CBS 46

Forecast: Storms move out by dawn; Colder Friday

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds will move out before dawn on Friday. It will be windy and chilly with temps struggling to get to 50 degrees. Expect a lot of sun this weekend with gradually moderating temperatures. Friday Forecast. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny by late in the...
FOX Carolina

Heavy rain and overnight storms

Rain and gusty thunderstorms will continue to progress east overnight, as a cold front sweeps across the region. Expect strong winds and torrential rain at times until the storms pass by about 3:00 AM. Temperatures will spend much of the night in the 60s, before dropping to around 50 upstate, and into the low 40s and upper 30s in the mountains.
