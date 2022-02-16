ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cybersecurity expert discusses rise in ransomware attacks

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new global threat report, Crowdstrike, a leading...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

FBI: Ransomware Attackers Are Taking Aim at Critical Infrastructure

Cyber attackers who hold a victim’s system hostage by encrypting its data until their demands are met may be laying off “big game” in the U.S., but they’ve been working on code that could threaten a lot more real-world damage against those they do choose to target, according to a joint advisory from the FBI and domestic and international partner agencies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackerNoon

How Can Enterprises Prevent and Deal With Ransomware Attacks

Every week, more than 1,200 organizations worldwide fall victim to a ransomware attack, and all enterprises without exceptions are at risk. The average weekly number of ransomware attacks has increased by 93% over the past 12 months. The damage caused by ransomware will reach approximately $20 billion this year, a 57-fold increase from 2015. By 2031, the cost of ransomware incidents could even surpass the hard-to-believe figure of $265 billion. Cybercriminals are constantly refining their techniques to increase pressure to pay. Some of the steps to be followed while under a ransomware attack are: Isolate compromised systems, beware of backups, not reboot or system maintenance, identify the type of ransomware.
COMPUTERS
scmagazine.com

Ransomware gangs focus on ‘Big Game’ attacks

The last 12 months have seen a consistent rise in “Big Game” ransomware attacks targeting cash-rich organizations in the United States, with the industrial and energy, retail and finance sectors being the hardest hit and Conti and LockBit emerging as the main cybercrime gangs. The ransomware industry has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techwire.net

Prediction Cost for Ransomware Attacks by 2025

By 2025, ransomware attacks are predicted to cost businesses an estimated $10.5T annually in lost revenue, brand impact, and missed opportunities.¹ In a 2021 Proofpointsurvey, 65% of CISOs feel at risk of suffering a cyberattack.² Minimizing such attacks’ impact requires a comprehensive readiness plan to prepare for and respond to potential outages.³Being Recovery Ready means you have the confidence and ability to quickly address ransomware issues across your environment, across physical servers, virtual machines, and various cloud platforms. You support multiple data-recovery tiers – extending into applications, endpoints, and more – to meet your workload Service Level Agreements (SLAs). From prevention to disaster recovery, you want your data protected and available when needed, and you want the freedom to choose the infrastructure types that best fit your needs and budget.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Computer Security#Data Breaches#Cybersecurity
uticaphoenix.net

49ers’ network hit by gang’s ransomware attack

RICHMOND, Va. — The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cyber criminals claiming they stole some of the football team’s financial data. The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a site on the dark web in a file marked “2020 Invoices.” The gang did not make any of its ransom demands public or specify how much data it had stolen or encrypted.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

Inside the Battle Against Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks have doubled in each of the past two years, according to a new report from the nonprofit group Identity Theft Resource Center, and the group said hackers demanding payment could become the number one cause of data compromises this year, surpassing phishing schemes. As witnessed over the past...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techaeris.com

Effective methods to avoid ransomware attacks

An increase in attack sophistication is proof of the growing threat ransomware poses to all organizations, cybersecurity agencies from the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia said on Wednesday. Estimated reading time: 4 minutes. Over the past several years, ransomware has become a more significant threat to organizations in private...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWSBTC

Ransomware Attacks Grew To $602 Million In 2021, Report

A blockchain research firm, Chainalysis, revealed crypto-ransomware attacks of 2021 racked up $602 million in Bitcoin and other currencies, and that figure could be even higher. In addition, the report pronounced a Russian-based hacker group named Conti as the most active and largest group of hackers by revenue last year.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
helpnetsecurity.com

PCI SSC and the National Cybersecurity Alliance issue bulletin to highlight ransomware threat

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance issued a joint bulletin on the increasing threat of ransomware attacks. Ransomware attacks have been front and center in the news over the past year due to high-profile breaches that have impacted businesses across the globe. The high-profile ransomware attacks in 2021 have been part of a larger global increase in ransomware crime. Over the calendar year 2021, it is estimated that ransomware attacks cost the world $20 billion and hit 37% of all businesses and organizations. These cyber threats are real and require immediate action to better protect against these ongoing criminal activities.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Mandiant Ransomware Defense Validation helps prevent specific ransomware attacks

Mandiant released Ransomware Defense Validation within the Mandiant Advantage platform to give security leaders continuous and quantifiable insight on their ability to prevent specific ransomware families. Ransomware attacks have grown significantly over the last few years and any organization – regardless of size or industry – can become a target....
TECHNOLOGY
Black Enterprise

Become An Expert In The World Of Cybersecurity With This Bundle

There’s never been a better time to learn and understand cybersecurity. Hackers over the years have grown more resourceful and aggressive in their efforts, as they’ve been able to cripple financial institutions, breach large corporations’ data-security systems, and steal individuals’ most sacred information. The results have been financially crippling, and the theft of identity has led some victims to depression and other negative impacts on their mental health.
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

How Nonprofits Can Evade Ransomware Attacks

Nonprofits often fly under the radar when ransomware attackers are looking for prey. Media reporting of nonprofit ransomware incidents has been minimal, aside from attacks on NGOs in Philadelphia and New Hampshire. However, executives should prepare for attacks proactively so as not to have costly, time-consuming surprises if they happen.
CHARITIES
Hot Hardware

Ransomware Attacks Are Rising At An Unprecedented Rate So Please Patch Your PC

A number of cybersecurity experts and teams have recently released reports going over cybersecurity data from 2021 and detailing the growing ransomware threat. We covered a report revealing which industries and countries were hit the most by ransomware, as well as a report that ransomware attacks doubled in 2021. The...
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

FBI Says Crypto Payments Are a 'Huge Challenge' Amid Rise in Ransomware Attacks

The assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division called crypto "the only game in town" for cybercriminals. During a virtual panel with Bloomberg on Tuesday, the assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division, Bryan Vorndran, said that "crypto is the primary currency, the primary vehicle, to facilitate extortion payments." Vorndran...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Computer Weekly

BlackCat ransomware gang claims responsibility for Swissport attack

The BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware gang has posted samples from a cache of data that it claims to have exfiltrated from aviation services firm Swissport in a cyber attack at the beginning of February to the dark web as it seeks a buyer. The initial incident had little impact beyond causing delays...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Mizuno hit by ransomware attack, delaying customer orders

Japanese sports gear manufacturer Mizuno has suffered a ransomware attack which crippled its internal systems, pulled phone services offline, and delayed product shipments. Citing people familiar with the matter who wanted to remain anonymous, BleepingComputer says the attack happened on February 4. Soon after the company pushed a notification to its US website, saying: “MIZUNO IS CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING SYSTEM OUTAGES. ORDER DELAYS MAY OCCUR”.
NFL
CBS News

Blackbyte ransomware gang claims it hacked San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cybercriminals claiming they stole some of the football team's financial data. The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on the dark web in a file marked "2020 Invoices." The gang did not make any of its ransom demands public or specify how much data it has stolen or encrypted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech expert discusses protecting US infrastructure from cyberattacks

(WFXR) — The government of Ukraine is blaming Russian assets for a series of cyberattacks impacting critical computer systems. This happens as NATO allies question reports of Russia pulling back some forces from the border with Ukraine after completing their military drills. Dr. Aaron Brantly, an associate professor in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Hospitals on high alert for cyberattacks

Federal officials issued alerts this week about the increased potential for cyber attacks against critical U.S. infrastructure targets as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine — and that includes health care. Why it matters: But as health care continues to grapple with the strain of the pandemic, it could...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

CBS News

371K+
Followers
46K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy