Away Goals Rule Change Won’t Change Liverpool Approach Against Inter

By Noel Chomyn
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore this season, the away goals rule was—depending on who you asked—either a much-loved or unnecessarily confusing peculiarity of two-legged knockout ties in European football, with a goal scored on the road worth double for tie-breaking purposes at the end of 180 minutes. The intent was to...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher admits his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'BORING' compared to Jurgen Klopp's energetic side... and says Man United 'can't carry' Cristiano Ronaldo to 'win the big trophies'

Jamie Carragher has admitted that his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'boring' when compared to Jurgen Klopp's exciting Reds side now. Liverpool put on a masterclass performance at the San Siro on Wednesday as they beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 encounter, with Klopp's men earning plaudits for their trademark high-pressing and energetic style of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Capello insists Inter Milan can beat Liverpool: Their best player has been Alisson

Fabio Capello and Paolo di Canio insists Inter Milan can defeat Liverpool tonight. The first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie will be staged at San Siro stadium. Former Italy coach Capello said: "The current Liverpool is not the same side it was a few months ago. Klopp said it was his strongest team? Well, he would say that, what do you expect him to say?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Inter vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

After a two-month break in action, the Champions League returns this week, and after dealing with AC Milan in the group stage, Liverpool will return to the Italian fashion capitol to take on Internazionale. Due to financial troubles, the reigning Serie A champions saw a player and manager exodus in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

UCL: Salah, Firmino give Liverpool first leg advantage against Inter

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino struck late goals as Liverpool claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie. The Merseysiders were made to work hard as the Italian champions looked the more likely throughout an impressive second half showing until substitute Firmino nodded in his eighth goal of the campaign 15 minutes from the end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Inter vs Liverpool Player Ratings as Liverpool manage a 2-0 away win

Inter vs Liverpool: Inter hosted Liverpool at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the 1st Leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Liverpool looked more threatening in the first half but Inter’s back three were brilliant in defence and denied any shot on target. Inter’s wing backs looked potent making good runs, but it remained 0-0 at half time.
UEFA
BBC

Confirmed team news - Inter Milan v Liverpool

Italian champions Inter Milan start with former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko while Ivan Perisic is also among the starters. Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Martinez, Dzeko. Four changes for Liverpool from the side that won at Burnley on Sunday. There is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Liverpool's pursuit of a seventh European Cup resumes on Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+ as Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Italy to face Serie A champions Inter Milan. It promises to be a tough trip for the Reds, even if they go into the tie as favorites and their trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan in the group stages also ended in impressive fashion.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Henry: Liverpool defender Konate best afield against Inter Milan

France World Cup winner Thierry Henry says Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was best afield for victory at Inter Milan this week. The Reds won the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie 2-0. Henry said after the game, "Konate was about to kick on the second goal, but he...
PREMIER LEAGUE

