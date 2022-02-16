How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the women’s combined event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Colorado's Olympians are still searching for medals in the 2022 Winter Games after a series of early exits and near-misses.State of play: Here are the latest results from Beijing: Hockey: Denver's Nick Shore and the U.S. men's hockey team earned the top seed but lost in the quarterfinals Wednesday to Slovakia in a shootout. Shore finished with one assist.Goalie Nicole Hensley played in two games for the U.S. women, which took silver after losing to Canada on Thursday.Figure skating: Colorado's Mariah Bell and Alysa Liu finished 11th and 8th, respectively, in the women's short program — likely out of medal contention.Skiing:...
