ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Worldle, a new country-guessing game, offers frustrating fun for geography buffs

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoV5h_0eG697UC00

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve ever been frustrated by Wordle’s astonishing ability to make you feel like an absolute fool, get ready to be thoroughly exasperated by “Worldle.”

The latest of many daily puzzles to try and capture some of Wordle’s success, Worldle tasks players with identifying one of the world’s countries by its outline. Like Wordle, the game also allows its players six chances to guess, and provides clues to the correct answer after each incorrect entry.

Worried about losing Wordle? This hack lets you keep it for free

It works like this: Players who visit Worldle’s website are greeted with the outline of the “target” country or territory. Anyone who ventures an incorrect guess — say, Chile, for example — will be provided with the distance between Chile and the “target” country, as well as the direction of the target country in relation to Chile. The game ends when a player correctly identifies the target country or fails to come up with the answer within six guesses.

Win or lose, Worldle also provides players with a color-coded grid they can share to social media — because of course it does.

Worldle, meanwhile, just one of many “-dle” games to flood the internet in the wake of the original Wordle’s success (Lewdle, Absurdle, Nerdle, etc.). But what sets Worldle apart from its competitors is its brewing popularity: The game’s creator, a web developer who goes by @Teuteuf on Twitter, claimed on Feb. 13 that more than 577,000 had played that day , up from practically zero in early February.

On Tuesday morning, the game was also switched over to a new server to accommodate the influx in players, according to the creator.

“We are too many,” he wrote on Twitter. “I need to change my hosting service.”

Wordle has officially moved to New York Times website

Obviously, Worldle might not be everyone’s idea of a good time — specifically, folks who never bothered to memorize the shape of the Northern Mariana Islands. On the flip side, people who are well-versed in world geography might find the game a little too easy, which is a problem @teuteuf prepared for by giving players the option to hide the outline completely or “randomly” rotate the image of the country.

Most players, however, seem to feel that Worldle is already difficult enough, thank you very much.

“Worldle is hard because most countries are just lumps,” one Twitter user wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Electric Playhouse offers immersive dinner experiences

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Having fun, in a whole new way. Electric Playhouse was built with one big idea – play is important for everyone, no matter what your age is. General manager Aaron Wright says one of their main focuses is creating an immersive digital environment that is an actual art experience. “We also have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts New Mexico mask mandate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  In a surprise announcement Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says she is ending New Mexico’s indoor mask mandate. The governor says the state and country are trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19. “I’m announcing … that the mask requirement for indoor settings is gone,” Gov. Lujan Grisham […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockpapershotgun.com

Worldle is my new favourite Wordle spin-off

Wordle is a genre now. Its rapid success has caused a proliferation of browser games in which all players are presented with the same puzzle each day, limited guesses, and easy options to share their results. My new favourite is Worldle. It meets all the criteria, including being free and...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
dexerto.com

Sifu review – More frustrating than fun

Martial arts and video games have always seemed like a match made in heaven. Sifu is here to try and fulfill that promise, but trips over itself too often to feel like a master of the arts. So many video games revolve around combat, but true “playable martial arts movies”...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

New Sims 4 game pack makes in-game weddings more fun

The Sims 4's newest game pack, My Wedding Stories, will arrive Feb. 17 for PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, PS5, PS4 and Xbox consoles, game developer EA said Tuesday. My Wedding Stories introduces more fun and personal ways to celebrate your Sims saying "I do." Until now, weddings...
THEATER & DANCE
Lifehacker

Why You Should Try 'Worldle,' the New Geography Version of Wordle

If you were always more into the geography bowl over the spelling bee, you’re in luck. The latest addition to the Wordle-esque turf war is a global challenger called “Worldle.” And chances are excellent this geography-based guessing game will destroy the ego your 25-day Wordle streak has built up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffs#Geography#Teuteuf#New York Times
Minnesota Daily

Michaelson: Wordle — The Addictive Five-Letter Guessing Game.

So far, Wordle has proven itself to be one of the most popular games of 2022. As simple as it is, people cannot get over how addictive the game is. Players have six daily guesses to narrow down letters and attempt to guess a five-letter word in as few turns as possible. Every single day, players post their scores to social media, and friends and family cannot help but join in on the fun and compete against each other.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

What is Worldle? New map game tests travel fans on their geography knowledge

Know your countries, islands and borders inside out? You can now test that theory by playing Worldle, the latest in a string of spin-off games inspired by the daily word puzzle Wordle.Rather than showing a number of letters for a word to guess, Worldle shows you a black shape representing a country somewhere across the globe.Based on the shape and size, gamers must guess which country it is based on their knowledge of the world map.If your guess is wrong, the game gives you a percentage of how “right” you are, plus the distance in kilometres that the real country...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
PC Gamer

Worldle is Wordle, except for geography

Wordle has proven so popular that not only has it spawned droves and droves of clones, but The New York Times saw fit to buy it up. It even managed to indirectly foil a naked kidnapper. The little browser-based word game that could has a straightforward format that could feasibly be adapted to a whole range of guesswork/deduction play, though most clones so far opt for smaller variations on the theme (such as this one for rude words).
TECHNOLOGY
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
CNET

We're Confused, Too: Wordle Has Two Different Answers Today

If you're an avid Wordle player scratching your head today, you're not alone. Fans of the popular word game took to social media Tuesday to express frustration and confusion about the game's lastest move. The reason? Apparently, Wordle, which was acquired by The New York Times in late January, is...
TECHNOLOGY
KRQE News 13

Snow moving into parts of New Mexico overnight

Snow will develop across eastern New Mexico overnight, brining as much as a couple inches to some locations. Temperatures will be cooler to start the weekend, but warmer weather returns again Sunday. A cold front will bring a breezy canyon wind into Albuquerque and Santa Fe late tonight with wind...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy