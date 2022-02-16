ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Betting Co-Favorites For 2022 MVP

RealGM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off back-to-back MVP awards, Aaron Rodgers is the betting co-favorite to win the...

football.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CalSportsReport

Aaron Rodgers' Corduroy Suit at MVP Award Is Mocked on Twitter

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers got plenty of feedback for the brown, corduroy suit he wore to receive his fourth MVP award last week. And most of the comments were not complimentary, but they were funny. Later in this story, we will compare this year's sartorial decision to Rodgers' wardrobe...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes Fires Back at ‘Weird’ Criticisms After Date Night With Brittany Matthews

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is responding to criticisms on social media. Here’s the full story. Social media is buzzing after a video was posted showing Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews. On a casual date night, the couple is watching Mahomes’ alma mater, Texas Tech, play against Baylor. When the clip begins, the quarterback has his arm around Matthews. After realizing that the cameras are pointing at him, he pulls his arm away and changes his body language. Brittany Matthews looks annoyed and makes some interesting faces to her friends on the left of her.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mvp#Caesars Sportsbook
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee, Brittany, Reacts To His Message

In the early hours of Wednesday night/Thursday morning, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded to the criticism of his relationship with fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier in the week, the couple attended a Texas Tech men’s basketball game. Cameras captured the couple seemingly on a double date and that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Hub Arkush cast lone MVP ballot for Cooper Kupp

Hub Arkush stayed true to his word and didn't vote for Aaron Rodgers as NFL MVP. Arkush, who serves as an NFL analyst on 670 The Score in Chicago, is one of the voters for NFL MVP. He made headlines in early January after sharing that he would not be voting Rodgers for MVP.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady had the perfect advice for Matt Stafford at Rams' SB parade

Tom Brady has grown wise in (supposed) retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback watched from afar as quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams -- who ended the Bucs' season in the NFC Divisional Round -- celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory Wednesday with a parade in Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For The Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about acquiring a veteran upgrade over Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Colin Cowherd has two names in mind. During “The Herd” today, Cowherd discussed longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot’s recent mailbag column, in which she hinted at the team possible pursuing an outside quarterback option this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB. Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy