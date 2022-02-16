Choi wins 1,500 in Olympic short track; Canada takes gold

BEIJING — Scroll back a year on Choi Min-jeong’s Instagram and you will find a video of one of the South Korean short-track speedskating star’s workouts. In the clip, she’s jumping from side to side on the ends of what resembles a concave plank. Her foot slams onto the left platform with a loud thump before she launches to the right and then explodes back to her left, all while a resistance band is around her hips.

