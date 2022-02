Tuesday night is a busy one in the world of SEC men’s hoops. There are 4 games on the schedule for Tuesday night, and they’re all important. Ole Miss will try to snap a 3-game losing streak when South Carolina comes to town. Florida will try to pick up a win to move to the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Arkansas will try to bounce back after a Saturday loss at Alabama. And, in the most-anticipated game of the night, Kentucky and Tennessee will battle for second place in the SEC regular-season standings.

