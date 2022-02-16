ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl LVI Had Total Audience Of 112.3M

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleViewership was up for Super Bowl LVI this year with an estimated 112.3 million viewers, up 6% from...

StyleCaster

Shailene Felt ‘Neglected’ by Aaron—Here’s the Real Reason They Split & if There’s ‘Bad Blood’

Since their split, fans have wanted to know: why did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley break up and what was the reason for the end of their relationship?. Woodley and Rodgers started dating in 2020 after they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend who are musicians. Within months of dating, they moved in together in Los Angeles and traveled back and forth between L.A. and Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Aaron plays for the Green Bay Packers. “You could travel, but you had masks on,” Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “There was a sense of anonymity that otherwise I don’t think we would have had. We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us.
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
The Spun

Breaking: Knee Injury Diagnosis In For Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thankfully, though, Burrow has avoided serious injury. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burrow suffered a sprained knee in the loss at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
FanBuzz

Jerry Jones’ Daughter is One of the Most Powerful Women in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys might as well be named the Dallas Joneses. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family have held the organization’s most prominent positions since the successful businessman bought the iconic NFL team in 1989. His oldest son, Stephen Jones, is probably the most front-facing as the...
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
The Spun

Danica Patrick Trending Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke up with fiancee Shailene Woodley. This latest issue in his personal life has people talking about another celebrity he was once with. Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been trending on Twitter and other social media this afternoon. Rodgers and Patrick were...
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NESN

Patrick Mahomes Defends Brittany Matthews After More Criticism Arises

Brittany Matthews has received a slew of criticism over the years, and while some of it is warranted, more came her way Wednesday night. Matthews and fiancée Patrick Mahomes attended the Texas Tech-Baylor basketball game and were sitting courtside when cameras captured the duo having a conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback removed his arm from around Matthews before she turns to her friend, says something and makes a face.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
