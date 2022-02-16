ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US accuses China of backing away from free-trade commitments

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has accused China of failing to meet its commitments to...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Related
KSAT 12

China rejects US trade complaint, criticizes Washington

BEIJING – China on Thursday rejected a U.S. accusation that Beijing is failing to live up to its market-opening commitments in a new round of complaints as companies wait for the two governments to restart talks on ending a tariff war. The Ministry of Commerce criticized the Biden administration...
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
omahanews.net

China dumping US dollar in trade & investment in Asia

Central bank taking steps to boost local currency settlements with neighboring nations. The Chinese government is planning to work with other Asian nations to strengthen the use of local currencies in trade and investment as part of a broader plan to bolster regional economic strength, according to Yi Gang, the governor of the country's central bank.
BBC

US accuses China of 'serious harm' to workers through trade

The US has accused China of causing "serious harm" to workers and firms around the world with its trade policies. The US Trade Representative accused Beijing of repeatedly failing to live up to trade commitments. It published its annual review of China's compliance with the deal that gave it membership...
AFP

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

China has not adopted the rules of the World Trade Organization even after 20 years' membership, the United States said Wednesday, adding that the world's second-biggest economy had "retained and expanded" its statist approach to the detriment of businesses and workers globally. "China also has a long history of violating, disregarding and circumventing WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives," said an annual report to Congress by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai, laying out the Biden administration's assessment of China's WTO membership. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade, including promoting fair competition and open trade. When it joined in December 2001, Beijing said it would embrace those principles, Tai said.
AFP

'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

Beijing on Thursday dismissed the United States' assessment of China's World Trade Organization membership, saying its criticism had "no basis in international economic and trade rules". Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng noted that the US labelled China as non-market-oriented, but added that "these remarks have no basis according to international economic and trade rules, and are completely inconsistent with the facts".
Washington Times

New U.S. sanction rules hit dozens of Chinese firms linked to military

The Treasury Department on Tuesday issued regulations to implement sanctions on 59 Chinese military companies aimed at blocking Beijing from building up its armed forces with cash obtained from U.S. financial markets. The regulations prohibit all U.S. financial and stock companies and individual investors from engaging in securities trading that...
Washington Post

Confirmed: Trump’s big U.S.-China trade deal was a flop

“It just doesn’t get any better than this," President Donald Trump proclaimed in January 2020 as he signed a partial trade deal with China. Mr. Trump heralded the pact as “historic” and “momentous.” He touted his dealmaking abilities for getting China to commit to purchase an extra $200 billion of U.S. products in the next two years.
Reuters

U.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China

NADI, Fiji, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The United States will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday as he committed more diplomatic and security resources into the Pacific as a counter to China's drive for greater influence. Blinken, in Fiji for virtual...
MySanAntonio

U.S. Promises to Make China Account for Trade-Deal Miss

The U.S. will hold China to account for failing to meet the purchase targets pledged in trade deal inherited from the Trump administration, President Joe Biden's commerce chief said. "We intend to hold them to account," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Bloomberg Television's European Close with Guy...
NewsTimes

2 Years Since Trade Deal with China, Tariffs Aren't Working for American Businesses

The start of 2022 marked an important anniversary for the U.S. relationship with China, with two years having passed since the Trump administration’s signature Phase One Trade Deal. At the time, former President Donald Trump called it a “momentous step” that would lead toward a “future of fair and reciprocal trade.” The deal, it was claimed, would be a boon to American business and industry as China stepped up its purchases of U.S.-made goods.
WHIO Dayton

US strategy for Indo-Pacific stresses alliances on China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new Biden administration strategy for the Indo-Pacific emphasizes not going it alone in dealing with China's growing influence and ambitions, underscoring the administration's efforts to strengthen security cooperation and other ties with allies and partners in the region. Friday's newly released strategy paper...
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
