Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities meeting

NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville City Council passed an ordinance at its Monday meeting allowing 23 previously condemned buildings to be demolished, setting the city up to benefit from grant funding available to remove dilapidated structures in the county. The city will work with the Athens County Land Bank to demolish many of the 23 buildings, though some are not eligible for the current grant opportunity, Nelsonville Code Enforcement Officer Becky Barber said at a Feb. 9 city committee meeting. Barber added she hopes to see at...

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO