WASHINGTON - The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly confirmed one of President Joe Biden's Pentagon nominees whose expertise on Russia could be critical amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, overcoming the opposition of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. The vote was 83 to 13 for Celeste Wallander, CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, to serve as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs. Hawley opposed the nomination, joined by a dozen other Republicans.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO