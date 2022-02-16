Can ginger benefit people with diabetes?

Credit: Public Domain CC0.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition affecting more than 10 percent of the U.S. population.

It is also one of the main risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness.

For people with a high risk of diabetes and people who already have the disease, a healthy diet can help improve quality of life greatly.

This Health & Medicine Lab video talks about the health benefits of ginger on diabetes.

