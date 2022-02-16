ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can ginger benefit people with diabetes?

By Knowridge
 1 day ago
Credit: Public Domain CC0.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition affecting more than 10 percent of the U.S. population.

It is also one of the main risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness.

For people with a high risk of diabetes and people who already have the disease, a healthy diet can help improve quality of life greatly.

This Health & Medicine Lab video talks about the health benefits of ginger on diabetes.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies that green tea may help reduce obesity and diabetes risks, and the key to new therapies for Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes.

Disclaimer: Any information on diseases and treatments available in this video is intended for general guidance only and must never be considered a substitute for the advice provided by your doctor or other qualified healthcare professional.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care professional with questions you may have regarding your medical condition.

