Have you ever seen the outline of a face in a cloud? Or perhaps in the pattern of your carpet? Or some other everyday object? This phenomenon is very common. It’s called pareidolia. Much is still unknown about how people perceive such imaginary, or “illusory” faces. But a new study has uncovered one curious detail. People are more likely to see illusory faces as male than female. Researchers shared that finding on February 1. It appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

