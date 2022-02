Which organizations do you trust? Government? The media? Business? The Covid-19 pandemic has had a keen impact on how consumers feel about institutions, and it may surprise you that business is actually the most trusted institution in the U.S. — for the fourth year in a row, according to Edelman’s Trust Barometer. A PwC study yielded similar results, finding that 63% of consumers say they have trust in U.S. companies.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO