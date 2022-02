My 80-year-old uncle Nicky loves making people laugh. Can he make Lee Goldberg laugh?. If you are wondering what the hell a Buzz Button is, well...it's an Uncle Nicky invention. A couple of weeks ago, he mailed me this thing. It's a button with a rubber band attached wound tight. The purpose of this contraption is to put it in an envelope and when you open it, it unfurls and scares you. Think of the ol' snake in a can of peanuts trick. It didn't exactly work when he sent it to me. I wasn't sure what was going on and I sort of unleashed the thing while still in the envelope. Let's see what happened when Lee Goldberg got the one I mailed him!

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO