Nintendo 3DS and Wii U players can revisit their gaming memories from the past 11 years as well as see their stats for both consoles. Following the announcement that the Nintendo eShop will no longer be available on the 3DS and Wii U from next year, Nintendo has made a website called My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memories which - when users link their Nintendo account with their Nintendo Network ID - will show them their gaming stats from both consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO