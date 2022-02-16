Student climate activists from Yale, Stanford, Princeton, MIT and Vanderbilt file legal complaints to compel divestment

After the program’s official launch in May 2020, the Stanford Existential Risks Initiative, or SERI, held its inaugural conference online last year, which was a novel concept that made me quickly apply for a spot. Despite the program’s infancy and my jovial chants of “beat Stanford” at football games, I thoroughly enjoyed the remote convention. Networking was done with cute avatars hopping around a virtual field, and an itinerary notified me when one of my saved events was starting. The Q&A sessions afterward provided me with more time to freak out about our impending doom. The speaker list drew from an impressive cadre of government officials and academics, including UC Berkeley’s own artificial intelligence expert Stuart Russell, and each presented their outlook on the future of civilization while not-so-subtly emphasizing humanity’s tenuous survival.

STANFORD, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO