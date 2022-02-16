ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student climate activists from Yale, Stanford, Princeton, MIT and Vanderbilt file legal complaints to compel divestment

By Susan Svrluga
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents fighting climate change have been trying to pressure universities to divest from the fossil fuel industry for years: They have shouted slogans, marched, rallied, waved signs. They have signed petitions and passed resolutions and referendums. They have disrupted Zooms and football games and board meetings and administration buildings. They have...

www.washingtonpost.com

