PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — He does not have any majors, nor has he been particularly close, and majors remain the currency of elite professional golfers. The big four, however, comprise a small percentage of golf tournaments. And in the events outside the major bubble, there’s a not-ridiculous case to be made that Patrick Cantlay has been the world’s best golfer over the past six months.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO