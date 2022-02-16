Ex-council president ordered to pay restitution, fine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former Wilmington City Council president convicted of funneling public money to a nonprofit he controlled has been ordered to repay some of that money.

Theo Gregory, who was convicted in November of official misconduct, was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution and a $1,000 fine on Friday, The News Journal reported.

The case against Gregory stems from a $40,000 grant that went to a nonprofit that he founded and that his wife helps run.

Prosecutors alleged that Gregory, who spent more than three decades on the council, routed money from a taxpayer grant fund he controlled to a nonprofit that he revived in 2016 and paid him a salary after he left office in 2017. Prosecutors said he used his position to set up the grant and then pressured his successor to approve it.

Gregory’s defense said that he didn’t benefit from the award since he had donated money and services equal to or greater than that amount.

Gregory said in a text message that he isn’t required to pay the money until the court hears his appeal and he is “optimistic” that he has “favorable issues” to raise in his appeal.