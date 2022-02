Twitter is expanding the test for its planned upvote/downvote feature, allowing users to vote on whether they think a tweet reply is relevant to the thread. Initially rolling out in July 2021 and only on iOS, this new round of testing expansion will also include web and Android platforms (along with more users overall). As per Twitter's original statement of intent, the feature is intended for replies to tweets as a way to suss out what types of replies to show more or less of. So it's having users provide the data to influence the algorithm that will boost or hide replies, basically.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO