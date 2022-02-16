ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Mike Braun: A Position To Win

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on the intensifying Canadian trucker protest and the evolving status of mask mandates across the country. Then...

WIBC.com

Braun Proposes Balanced Budget Amendment

WASHINGTON–Your elected servants may be forced to balance the federal budget and get spending under control, if Sen. Mike Braun’s amendment is passed and becomes law. While the Senate was expected to pass a short-term spending bill Thursday night, Braun offered an amendment to the bill that would guarantee a balanced budget.
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
Fox News

Grassley, Johnson say DOJ 'failed' to follow order to declassify Trump-Russia records, demand production

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are blasting Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying he has "failed" to follow former President Donald Trump's order for the Justice Department to declassify all records related to the FBI’s original Trump-Russia probe, and demanding that he "produce those records to Congress and the American people without improper redactions."
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
Fox News

Montage: President Biden snaps at reporters

President Biden's habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC's Lester Holt a "wise guy" for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be "temporary." While Biden's exchange with Holt, in a prerecorded interview that aired in full Sunday, was more genial, he's repeatedly demonstrated...
Fox News

11 implications of Durham probe threaten to undermine Biden

The bombshell revelations filed late last week by Special Counsel John Durham, and ignored by most of the mainstream media, could have profound implications on Americans' ability to trust our institutions. It's significant that the Durham filing further confirms what so many voters already suspected – that President Donald Trump...
